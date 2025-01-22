Rockets Deserve All-Star Representation This Season
The Houston Rockets are 28-14, boasting the fourth-best record in the NBA behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics.
With this strong showing in the first half of the season, the Rockets could very well have their first All-Star representative since James Harden back in 2020.
The Athletic's Law Murray believes Alperen Sengun deserves that title.
"The Rockets are too good not to have an All-Star, as they have a real shot at passing the Phil Jackson 40-before-20 contender theory. It will be up to the league’s head coaches to select the reserves. Jalen Green has more of an All-Star Game style of play, but I believe Şengün has the clearer pathway to earn a selection," Murray writes.
Sengun, 22, is averaging just over 19 points and 10 rebounds per game, making him one of 16 players in the league to average a double-double.
While double-doubles aren't quite the metric for making the All-Star team, Sengun has built himself a pretty worthy case.
It remains to be seen whether Sengun will actually emerge as an All-Star, but he has laid it all out on the table, and now the coaches must make a determination on whether he goes to San Francisco or not.
Sengun and the Rockets face off against the Cavs tonight at 7 p.m. CT.
