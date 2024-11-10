Rockets' Dillon Brooks Showing Inconsistency to Start Season
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has begun his second season with the team, and has garnered mixed reviews in his nine games played. The Canadian signed with Houston in 2023, and has since been impactful on both sides of the floor.
This season, however, Brooks has gotten off to a rocky start. The 28-year-old is averaging 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds, which on the surface don't look bad at all.
The concern comes from his shooting splits. Last season, Brooks shot 42.8% from the field, but this season it's dipped to 39.8%. His three-point percentage has seen an increase thus far, going from 35.9% to 37.8%.
Brooks' shooting splits are so similar because a good chunk of his shots come from deep. He's currently averaging 10.3 shots per game, but 5.0 three-point attempts as well.
Brooks, receiving 31.7 minutes per game, has been called to be benched by many fans for sophomore win Amen Thompson. Thompson, although not as polished of a scorer, does more off the ball than Brooks, and has shown that in his 24.2 minutes per game. He's averaging more rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, while shooting better from the field at 52.2%.
It's still the beginning of the season, and Brooks has time to get his consistency up. The problem is that a near-20-point performance has usually been followed by a poor shooting night. Brooks has shot 33% or higher from deep in five of nine games this season.
Again, it's still early, and Brooks has still made a major impact on the defensive end, taking some tough matchups. However, if he doesn't improve, Thompson should take his minutes.
