Rockets' Dillon Brooks Showing Major Offensive Improvement
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has been a major positive for the team as of late. The second-year Rocket had a solid 2023-24 but started this season struggling on offense.
Through the first 10 games of the season, Brooks averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.8% from three. It was looking like Brooks could get benched for Amen Thompson or Tari Eason until the 28-year-old started to find a rhythm.
Since those first 10 games, Brooks has been averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists on 46.2% shooting and an incredible 45.8% from three. Over the last three games, Brooks is averaging 21.0 points and 4.7 rebounds on 57.5% shooting from the field.
Houston could have decreased Brooks' role to shoot less and focus more on being a spark plug off the bench, but he picked up and has gained more trust from head coach Ime Udoka. The former Memphis Grizzly has held his identity of being a good 3&D wing compared to the rest of the league.
Brooks has helped Houston's offense amid some minor struggles. The team ranks 16th in offensive rating (112.3), but the defense has helped the team win. The Rockets rank second in the NBA in that rating (103.8).
The Rockets currently sit at the third seed in the Western Conference with a 13-6 record. After last night's 117-111 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston will travel to Philadelphia to take on the 3-13 76ers on a back-to-back. That game will start at 6:00 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.