Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks, Team Canada Look to Stay Undefeated Friday vs. Spain
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks will continue his impressive run during the 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday. Brooks and Team Canada will try to win their third consecutive game in a battle against Spain.
Team Canada is currently 2-0 during the Summer Olympics. Tuesday night, Brooks helped Team Canada take a 93-83 victory over Jock Landale and Team Australia. He scored 16 points in the win on 5-of-9 shooting and three rebounds.
Brooks was also one of four players who scored in double figures for Team Canada, led by Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett, who scored a team-best 24 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 16.
Team Canada's contest against Spain will also feature a battle against Houston's former first-round pick, Usman Garuba. The Rockets drafted the former EuroLeague Rising Star prospect with their No. 23 selection during the 2021 NBA Draft. Garuba appeared in 99 games with three starts during his two-year stint with the Rockets. Team Spain is entering the game with a 1-1 record.
Over the first two games, Brooks has averaged 15.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and a sizzling 71.4 percent shooting from deep. Brooks' influence on Team Canada is similar to his impact in Houston. During the 2023-24 season, Brooks played a significant role in the Rockets' 41-41 season, where he averaged 12.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting in 72 games.
