Rockets Enjoying 'Dream' Season So Far
The Houston Rockets are in second place in the Western Conference standings, which is a far cry from where the team was just two years ago.
The days of hoping for the No. 1 overall pick are over, because these Rockets are built to last.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale is a fan of what the Rockets have been able to come up with.
"Sole ownership of second place in the West more than halfway through the schedule is a ridiculous feat for a Houston Rockets squad most profiled as a fringe-playoff squad. The defense remains an overwhelming blend of know-how and aggression, and their transition offense is relentless," Favale writes.
In fact, Favale takes it a step further, calling the Rockets' season a "dream."
"Houston's concerns are the same: half-court spacing and creation. It is seventh in points scored per possession since the first report card. It's also 26th in three-point-attempt rate and 19th in accuracy, as well as 19th in half-court efficiency," Favale writes.
"This falls well short of damning. Cam Whitmore is playing more and serving as a nice safety valve. The return of Jabari Smith Jr. will help.
"Perhaps the Rockets should give more tick to rookie Reed Sheppard. At the very least, they should go after a shooter who cracks the regular rotation ahead of the deadline. Regardless, their season is largely a dream."
The dream has given the Rockets a pleasant sleep so far, but it could turn into a nightmare very soon if they don't solve their minute problems.
The Rockets have already made so much progress as a team to get to the top of the standings, but their goal should now be to be one of the true title contenders in the NBA. The Rockets aren't there yet, but they have made a lot of steps to get towards that point.
It may not happen this year, but any more progress beyond what they have already accomplished should be considered gravy.
The Rockets return to the court tomorrow as they take on the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers for a rematch in their building at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.
