'He Can Do More': Eric Gordon Encourages More Growth From Rockets Kevin Porter Jr.

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. is not the same player or person he was a year ago.

"I've been working on controlling my emotions on and off the court," Porter said. "Being the point guard, I took it upon myself to be more vocal and show my example by leading."

Porter displayed his growth Sunday night during the Houston Rockets' 127-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors. He finished with a team-best 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting, six assists and five rebounds.

His performance showcased the strives he has made as Houston's starting point guard. But coach Stephen Silas was more enamored by the poised Porter displayed.

Porter has had some of his best performances over the previous four games. He has averaged 22.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals, but veteran guard Eric Gordon believes Porter is far from his ceiling.

"The dude [Porter] has some real talent," Gordon said. "It is all about him continuing to do what is best for the team. He has grown, and his progress is real, and it is definitely coming together for him. But I know he can do more, and I expect a lot out of him."

Gordon said he has enjoyed witnessing Porter's growth since they became teammates in January 2021. Gordon has been mostly delighted in watching Porter blossom into a responsible facilitator.

During the Rockets' recent four-game road trip, Porter had two consecutive games where he recorded 11 assists. He is averaging a career-best 6.0 assists through 16 games played.

"He can be as high of a playmaker as anybody," Gordon said. "I know he is still young, but he can be as good of a playmaker as anybody out there. He can make the game easier for everyone else as long as he continues to play with more force."

If Porter's development continues, the Seattle native could join a list of prominent players Gordon has played with in his career, which includes Anthony Davis, James Harden, and Chris Paul.

