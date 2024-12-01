Rockets Face Litmus Test vs. Thunder
The Houston Rockets will be tested when they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on Sunday night.
The Rockets are No. 2 in the Western Conference standings through the first quarter of the season, and only the Thunder have a better record than them.
The game will give the Rockets a chance to see exactly where they are at this point in the year.
Both teams lead the NBA in defensive rating with the Thunder at 102.8 and the Rockets at 103.7, so Houston should expect a defensive battle going into the game.
The Rockets and Thunder met in Oklahoma City last month, and Houston simply wasn't ready for OKC. The Rockets lost by 19 points, and it remains the team's biggest blowout loss this season.
Tonight, Houston eyes revenge as it looks to even the season series and figure out exactly where it is at the quarter mark of the season.
Tonight's result won't change much in the grand scheme of things as it is just one game in a long 82-game season, but it could give the Rockets a little more confidence as they march through the month of December hoping to match the energy that they gave in November.
Tipoff between the Thunder and Rockets is set for 6 p.m. CT.
