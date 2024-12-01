Inside The Rockets

Rockets Face Litmus Test vs. Thunder

The Houston Rockets can get a clear evaluation of their team against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 8, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) reaches to steal the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) reaches to steal the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets will be tested when they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on Sunday night.

The Rockets are No. 2 in the Western Conference standings through the first quarter of the season, and only the Thunder have a better record than them.

The game will give the Rockets a chance to see exactly where they are at this point in the year.

Both teams lead the NBA in defensive rating with the Thunder at 102.8 and the Rockets at 103.7, so Houston should expect a defensive battle going into the game.

The Rockets and Thunder met in Oklahoma City last month, and Houston simply wasn't ready for OKC. The Rockets lost by 19 points, and it remains the team's biggest blowout loss this season.

Tonight, Houston eyes revenge as it looks to even the season series and figure out exactly where it is at the quarter mark of the season.

Tonight's result won't change much in the grand scheme of things as it is just one game in a long 82-game season, but it could give the Rockets a little more confidence as they march through the month of December hoping to match the energy that they gave in November.

Tipoff between the Thunder and Rockets is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News