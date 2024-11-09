Rockets Facing Rotation Conundrum
The Houston Rockets have a lot of cooks in the kitchen, but the question remains if there are too many.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey describes the Rockets as "overstuffed" after the first nine games of the season.
"The Rockets are struggling to navigate a difficulty that many saw coming. They have too many players who need minutes, most of whom fall into one of two categories: critical developmental prospect or necessary veteran stabilizer. Even among the former category, it's hard to figure out which of Houston's many young players makes sense with one another," Bailey writes. "It's not necessarily a bad thing that Tari Eason can take over entire halves, Amen Thompson can defend Luka Dončić as well as any human on the planet, Jalen Green can score like a superstar and Jabari Smith Jr. is blossoming into a budget Kevin Durant who defends. But the Rockets can't feature everyone, and they need to find out which of their prospects is worth keeping and paying beyond Green and Alperen Sengün, who already got their extensions."
The Rockets originally had the issue of having a lack of talent, but after a few years of drafting top-notch prospects, the new issue is that the team has to figure out which players are legit and which aren't. That can be tricky when some players are only getting a handful of minutes every night, but it's a problem the Rockets would much rather have compared to their previous issues.
The Rockets are back on the court tomorrow as they take on the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.
