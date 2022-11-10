Rockets Fall To Raptors 116-109

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors may have put together the most entertaining game in the association Wednesday night.

After leading by as many as 12 points early in the first quarter, the Rockets trailed the Raptors by one with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The lack of fourth-quarter execution once again plagued the Rockets in the closing minutes, as Houston sustained a 116-109 loss to the Raptors Wednesday night, inside the Scotiabank Arena.

After falling to the Raptors, the Rockets are currently 1-2 amid their four-game road trip and 2-10 on the season.

Jalen Green scored a team-best 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Alperen Sengun added 17 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The first 12 minutes of the game may have been the best quarter of basketball for the Rockets this season. Houston began the game shooting 70 percent from the field and entered the second quarter with a 37-29 lead.

But the game began to turn for the Rockets during the second period.

Houston went cold from the field during the second quarter, as the Rockets connected on four of their 21 attempts. The Raptors took advantage of the Rockets' struggles to take a 57-54 lead into halftime.

Kevin Porter Jr. recorded his second consecutive double-double with 12 points and 11 assists. Jabari Smith Jr. had one of his best performances of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Fred Vanvleet scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Raptors to the win. O.G. Anunoby scored 20 of his 27 points during the first half.

Following the loss, the Rockets will conclude their four-game road trip Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 P.M. CT inside the Smoothie King Center.

