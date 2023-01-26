Rockets Fall To Wizards Despite Leading By As Many As 19 points

Kyle Kuzma recorded 20 points during the fourth quarter as the Houston Rockets blew a 19-point lead in a loss to the Wizards.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets held a 10-point lead over the Washington Wizards entering the fourth quarter. Kyle Kuzma entered the final period with 13 points. But during the final quarter, he erupted for 20 points.

His performance was enough for the Rockets to sustain a 108-103 loss to the Wizards, Wednesday night inside the Toyota Center.

Kuzma finished the game with 33 points on 12-of-25 shooting, 5-13 from behind the arc.

His play spoiled Alperen Sengun's bobblehead night, in a game where he recorded his second career triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Sengun set an early tone for Houston at the 10:26 mark of the first quarter. He connected with K.J. Martin with a behind-the-back pass for an uncontested layup. His assists to Martin helped the Rockets open the game on an 8-2 run.

Behind Sengun's production, the Rockets held a 58-43 lead at halftime. Houston's largest lead came with a little under three minutes left in the second quarter when the Rockets led by 19 points.

But the Wizards began to find their rhythm during the third quarter. They outscored the Rockets 28-23 during the period and trailed by 10 (81-71) entering the fourth quarter.

After scoring a career-high 42 points Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jalen Green finished with 19 points (6-of-18 FG, 2-of-7 3PT) and seven assists. Martin provided the Rockets with a huge lift with 16 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Defense. Defense. Defense:

The Rockets held their biggest lead of the game with 2 minutes 41 seconds left in the second quarter when Sengun scored on a layup assisted by Green. But the Rockets' defense is what led to their first-half dominance.

Houston held the Wizards to 34 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from behind the arc. With Bruno Fernando as the Rockets' defensive anchor, Houston recorded seven blocks and three steals during the first half. Fernando accounted for three blocks in his first six minutes off the bench.

Jabari Smith Jr. returns from injury:

Jabari Smith Jr. returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games. He scored six points (2-of-10 FG, 0-of-5 3PT) but added seven rebounds in 29 minutes.

Up Next:

The Rockets will close their three-game homestand Thursday night against the 29-20 Cleveland Cavaliers. After their contest against the Cavaliers, the Rockets will conclude their four-game week against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday inside Little Caesars Arena.

