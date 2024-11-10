Rockets Fans Shouldn't Panic Amid 5-4 Start
The Houston Rockets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, 126-107. With this loss, the Rockets are now 5-4 and are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
The loss to the Thunder was brutal. Houston caught Oklahoma City on a hot shooting night, as the Thunder shot 51.1% from the field and 37.8% from deep.
Panic has commenced among Rockets fans, with the team pointing out offensive struggles. Houston's stars have been inconsistent from the field. No starter is shooting above 44% from the field, and three of five starters are shooting under 30% from three.
This cold start shouldn't cause any panic. Houston is simply cold to start the season, but once the stars get going, this team will find themselves higher in the standings.
The only real issue has been head coach Ime Udoka's struggle to will this team on the offensive end. The offensive philosophy has been questionable, with star player Alperen Sengun receiving just 28.2 minutes per game. Sengun, the team's best player last season statistically, is averaging 15.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks despite the minutes decrease.
Houston fans shouldn't start to freak out because this team is also so young. This group won 41 games last season and showed major improvement. This season, while the start has been a rollercoaster, the roster is comprised of mostly young, developing players.
Trust that Udoka will figure out his system and eventually give his players the opportunities to succeed. On the flip side, the players will eventually get going on offense and start shooting well enough. It's still early in the season.
