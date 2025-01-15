Inside The Rockets

Rockets Far From Reaching Their Ceiling

The Houston Rockets have a lot of room for growth despite being one of the best teams in the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) battle for the ball during the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) battle for the ball during the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are approaching the halfway point in the season, and they are well on pace to being one of the best teams in the NBA.

There's a lot of optimism, but the best part may be that the Rockets still have a lot of room for growth.

“We can improve vastly still, and that's the good part about it," Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said via Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner. "We know we can get so much better, and that's why we're excited about where we're at and where we can get to.”

It remains to be seen when these improvements will take place. Will it happen this season? Next season? Or the year after that?

The Rockets are built to last for a long time, and the first half of this season has only been the tip of the iceberg. It's a young group who only has 1.5 years playing under their head coach with many of them still way before their primes. That's the recipe teams want to have when it comes to building a title contender, and the Rockets are certainly filling in the gaps and acting like a team that's here to stay.

The Rockets are facing off against the Denver Nuggets tonight on the road at 8 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News