Rockets Far From Reaching Their Ceiling
The Houston Rockets are approaching the halfway point in the season, and they are well on pace to being one of the best teams in the NBA.
There's a lot of optimism, but the best part may be that the Rockets still have a lot of room for growth.
“We can improve vastly still, and that's the good part about it," Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said via Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner. "We know we can get so much better, and that's why we're excited about where we're at and where we can get to.”
It remains to be seen when these improvements will take place. Will it happen this season? Next season? Or the year after that?
The Rockets are built to last for a long time, and the first half of this season has only been the tip of the iceberg. It's a young group who only has 1.5 years playing under their head coach with many of them still way before their primes. That's the recipe teams want to have when it comes to building a title contender, and the Rockets are certainly filling in the gaps and acting like a team that's here to stay.
The Rockets are facing off against the Denver Nuggets tonight on the road at 8 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.