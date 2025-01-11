Inside The Rockets

Rockets Focus Shifting Back Towards Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets are facing a rematch against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jan 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets saw their game against the Atlanta Hawks get iced out yesterday, which means they are now moving onto their next matchup against a familiar opponent in the Memphis Grizzlies.

After pulling off a 119-115 win against the Grizzlies on Thursday night, the Rockets have a chance to grab another victory against their Southwest Division rival.

The game is important because it could eventually end up as a second-round playoff series. If the season were to end today, the Rockets would hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference while the Grizzlies would plug in right behind at No. 3.

After winning the first meeting between the two teams back in October, the Rockets have the opportunity to clinch the tiebreaker if they beat the Grizzlies tomorrow night. That should raise the stakes for both teams if the matchup itself didn't have high stakes to begin with.

The Rockets need to anticipate some adjustments that the Grizzlies will make, but if Houston can combat that with some tweaks of its own and continue to execute what has worked for the team in the past, the result could end up a lot like the other night.

Tipoff between the Grizzlies and Rockets is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center.

