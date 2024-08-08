Houston Rockets Forward Tabbed 'Break Out' Candidate Ahead of 2024-25 NBA Season
The development of young players could be defining for the Houston Rockets next season. Last season, they underwent a 19-game improvement to post a 41-41 record, leaving them as the No. 11 team in the Western Conference.
Former No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr., in particular, could help lift the Rockets' ceiling for next season. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes looked at players with break out potential next season, citing Smith Jr. as a candidate.
"The Houston Rockets have a handful of potential breakout picks, with Amen Thompson, rookie Reed Sheppard, Jalen Green and even Alperen Sengün (who was great in 2023-24 but didn't make the All-Star team and still has upside)," Hughes wrote.
Because of the team's win-now talents combined with a deep young core, minutes are hard to come by in Houston. Smith Jr. could be the perfect complementary starter for the Rockets, though, and a leap from him could be on the way.
"Even amid that crowded class, Jabari Smith Jr. stands out as the young Rocket best situated to take a step forward," Hughes continued. "Much of that owes to Smith's developing outside shot. That skill was a major part of a prospect profile that got the 6'11" forward drafted at No. 3 overall in 2022, and it matured in encouraging ways last season. After hitting just 30.7 percent of his 4.9 three-point attempts as a rookie, Smith drilled 36.3 percent of his 5.0 tries last year. As his jumper fell, Smith gained confidence, took more attempts off the dribble and became a consistent impact player down the stretch."
Smith Jr. played some stout defense, even playing some minutes at the center down the stretch a season ago. Adding versatile offensive play and key floor-spacing, the Auburn product could swing some games in favor of the Rockets with his play.
"An excellent rebounder whose length and competitiveness already make him an ideal defensive counterpart for Sengün, Smith's spacing is also going to be vital to all of Houston's best lineups," Hughes continued. "In other words, while so many of the Rockets' other pieces try to climb over each other for minutes and shares of the offense, Smith looks to be indispensable in every configuration."
Smith Jr.'s defensive play style and offensive abilities leaves him capable of being plugged into nearly any lineup, and makes other members of Houston's young core even more expendable. He'll be a key starter for the Rockets by the season's end and, should the team make the playoffs, he'll be a hard player to keep off the court for too, too long.
