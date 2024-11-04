Rockets' Fred VanVleet Facing Early Struggles
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet has struggled early in the 2024-25 NBA season. As Houston has gotten off to a 3-3 start, VanVleet has seen a significant dip in his numbers through six games.
A former All-Star, VanVleet is averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals. Those numbers alone look solid, however, the shooting splits are what bring it down. The 30-year-old is shooting 28.2% from the field and 28.3% from deep.
Most of VanVleet's shots have come from three, as that's why his field-goal and three-point percentages are so similar. Last season, VanVleet shot 41.6% from the field and 38.7% from deep en route to averaging 17.4 points and 8.1 assists per game.
VanVleet's slow start has resulted in many calling for other players to receive his minutes, including sophomore Amen Thompson. Statistics have shown that the Rockets are better on both sides of the ball when VanVleet is not on the floor.
Head coach Ime Udoka has been interesting in his minutes distribution thus far. Star center Alperen Sengun, who has also struggled early in the season, has seen a cut in time so far, while VanVleet is getting more minutes on average than last season.
Hopefully, VanVleet can get back on track tonight as the Rockets will host the New York Knicks at 7:45 p.m. CT. VanVleet will go up against All-NBA superstar Jalen Brunson, a tough defensive challenge, along with a New York defense highlighted by OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.
