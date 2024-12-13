Inside The Rockets

Rockets Get Valuable Experience in NBA Cup Run

The Houston Rockets are gaining important lessons during the NBA Cup.

Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) drives with the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
/ Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are Las Vegas bound after beating the Golden State Warriors 91-90 in the NBA Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday night inside Toyota Center.

For a team that hasn't made it to the postseason in five seasons, getting to play in the late stages of the NBA Cup gives the Rockets that playoff-like atmosphere on their home court.

That is probably the biggest and best thing to come out of this entire run to begin with.

“I just told someone I could imagine what the playoffs are like,” Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr, said postgame via SportsRadio 610 reporter Adam Spolane. “Every seven-game series is that right there. Just the environment, going on the road, playing in something like that. It’s just what I’m built for. That’s what I love, I love games like that, I love environments like that.”

The Rockets also got the chance to play in an "elimination" game against the Warriors, and their six-point comeback with just over a minute to go should give the team confidence moving into their next game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and when they eventually advance to the postseason.

The Rockets and Thunder are slated to tip off from Las Vegas tomorrow night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and the game can be watched on ABC.

