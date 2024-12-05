Inside The Rockets

Rockets-Warriors Injury Report: Steph Curry, Tari Eason and More Out

Houston will look to end a four-year streak versus the Golden State Warriors tonight.

Derek Parker

Dec 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
/ Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the Houston Rockets will face off against what has likely been their top rival in the Western Conference over the last decade: the Golden State Warriors.

Houston has lost 14-straight games to the Warriors, dating back to February of 2020. With superstar Steph Curry in the starting lineup, you have to delve back even further.

With the Rockets sitting at No. 2 in the Western Conference, though — four spots ahead of Golden State — there’s a decent chance the streak will end soon. Even more, the two will face off again next week after landing a pair of the coveted NBA Cup spots.

Unfortunately, it seems health is going to play a massive factor in tonight’s contest:

Rockets Injuries:

Tari Eason — Out: Concussion protocol

Fred VanVleet — Questionable: Right Knee contusion

Warriors Injuries:

Stephen Curry — Out: Bilateral Knee; injury management

Draymond Green — Left Calf tightness

De’Anthony Melton — Left ACL surgery

Andrew Wiggins — Questionable: Right Ankle impingement

Houston sees a few new designations on its injury report, with Tari Eason out due to concussion protocol, and star guard Fred VanVleet questionable due to a knee contusion.

For as pivotal as those players are to Houston, Golden State has it worse, with its three best players seeing injury designations. Its respective offensive and defensive engines in Curry and Draymond Green are out, and two-way forward Andrew Wiggins is questionable.

The Rockets and Warriors face off at 9 p.m. tonight.

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek is the Publisher for InsideTheThunder.com and Draft Digest for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA Draft.

