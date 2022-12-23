Rockets Guard Eric Gordon Hosts Holiday Party at Ronald McDonald House

As part of the Houston Rockets season of giving, veteran guard Eric Gordon held a holiday party at Ronald McDonald House in Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon held a holiday party for families at Ronald McDonald House Houston on Thursday.

Gordon, alongside Rockets' mascot Clutch the Bear, distributed gifts and served dinner to current residents. He also took a moment to spend quality time with families, where he held conversations and signed autographs.

Gordon said he has partnered with the Ronald McDonald House for over ten years and stated several of his holiday events took place in Indianapolis.

"It is always good to do things with the community — it's only right to help families get together for the holidays," Gordon said. "Houston has been good to me, and it is only right to be good to them."

Gordon's holiday community event was part of the Rockets' Season of Giving, presented by Kroger's.

Other events included Tari Eason and center Boban Marjanovic hosting a holiday shopping event for families from Target Hunger, Wounded Warrior Project and Latter Deliverance Revival Church. Jalen Green hosted a holiday bowling event for families from Julia C. Hester House.

The Rockets also held a holiday party inside the Toyota Center for children from Boys & Girls of Greater Houston during Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"We were all kids at one time, so it is always good to brighten up their faces," Gordon said. "You cannot forget that you are a role model to a lot of kids out here — it's showing leadership and setting examples for others."

