Houston Rockets Guard Reed Sheppard Ranks No. 2 in NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
In what was dubbed by many scouts and analysts as a weak draft class, the race for NBA Rookie of the Year is wide open.
The past two years, the award race has featured a handful of elite prospects, with Paolo Banchero beating out Jalen Williams in 2023 and Victor Wembanyama getting the nod over Chet Holmgren in 2024.
The 2024 draft class, however, does not have a player who is expected to emerge onto the NBA scene like Banchero, Williams, Wembanyama or Holmgren, which gives Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard an even better opportunity to compete for Rookie of the Year.
FanDuel SportsBook also likes Sheppard's chances, giving the Kentucky product the second-best odds to take home the award at +700. Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey holds the No. 1 spot on FanDuel's list with +600 odds to win Rookie of the Year.
Sheppard's ranking comes after the No. 3 overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft averaged 20 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in four outings at the Las Vegas Summer League last month.
The former Wildcats' standout showcased impressive shot-making ability and defensive prowess during his first few professional contests, indicating that Sheppard will be able to handle the transition from college basketball to the NBA early in his career.
In his lone season at Kentucky, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 53.6% from the field and 52.1% from 3-point range. The London, KY, product earned All-SEC and SEC Freshman of the Year honors for his efforts.
Coming out of high school, Sheppard was ranked the No. 43 overall prospect and No. 9 combo guard in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Sheppard is the son of former Kentucky standout Jeff Sheppard, who won two titles with the Wildcats and was name most Most Outstanding Player at the 1998 Final Four.
Sheppard's mother, Stacey Sheppard (formerly Stacey Reed) was also a standout basketball player at Kentucky during her collegiate career.
