Rockets Have One Key Area for Improvement

The Houston Rockets are lacking in one area in particular.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have performed very well to start the season, but things could always be better.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that the Rockets have to improve their half-court spacing.

"The Rockets sit inside the bottom seven of three-point volume and long-range accuracy, with a half-court offense that places in the bottom five. This may not be hamstringing them now, but it'll come back to bite them during the playoffs," Favale writes.

"Pushing for a mega-consolidation trade is the natural impulse. Realistically, though, landing a higher-volume outside shot-maker who head coach Ime Udoka trusts more than Reed Sheppard could also make a huge difference."

It remains to be seen if a trade is the route the Rockets will go in, but they have seemed pretty adamant about keeping the core of the team together as much and as long as possible.

That being said, the Rockets are always looking to improve, and they may be forced to make a move in order to get this shored up. That move could happen before the Feb. 6 trade deadline or during the offseason, but change is coming if the current roster cannot improve in this area on its own.

The Rockets are back in action on Sunday as they take on the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT from Scotiabank Arena.

Published
