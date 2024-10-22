Inside The Rockets

Rockets Have Secret Weapon in Cam Whitmore

Cam Whitmore is an important piece for the Houston Rockets.

Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore (7) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have Cam Whitmore entering his second season in the NBA, and he's expected to continue growing for the team.

Whitmore, 20, averaged 12.3 points per game in 47 appearances for the Rockets in his rookie year. While he didn't start the season in the rotation, the No. 20 overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft basically willed his way into the lineup, forcing coach Ime Udoka to play him because of his improvement.

Now, Whitmore has had a full season under his belt, which gives him more of an opportunity to grow. He is expected to be a sparkplug off the Rockets bench this season, helping as a scorer and someone who can lead the fast break.

Some of the Rockets' best qualities are their speed and athleticism, and Whitmore is at the front of the class in both of those categories.

Whitmore may be often forgotten in the Rockets' young core because of how many mouths they have to feed, but like last year, the former Villanova Wildcats guard will find a way to eat at some point.

At this point, Whitmore is a luxury for the Rockets. They certainly value him, but the team's success wouldn't sway much further from where they are. However, Whitmore hopes to prove this season that he is a vital part of the team's success and the Rockets have to move forward with him as one of the team's top pieces.

