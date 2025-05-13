Rockets HC Ime Udoka Stresses Importance of Offseason
The Houston Rockets are a little more than a week into their offseason, and things should expect to change in the Space City this summer.
The Rockets made it back to the playoffs for the first time in five years, but couldn't find a way to get past the Golden State Warriors despite pushing them to a Game 7.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka explains how the team needs to build off of the experience and come back stronger next year.
“We’ve taken steps, and that’s shown not only our record but guys’ growth and understanding,” Udoka said via The Athletic's Kelly Iko and Sam Amick. “We always want more — selfish, greedy, whatever you want to call it as a coaching staff and team — so, not happy how it ended. Felt like we should still be playing, but (there are) a lot of learning experiences that will help us going forward. Everyone’s goal is to be better and come back better.
“This is a huge offseason for everybody.”
The Rockets are evaluating their roster to determine which players should be around for another year, and with options popping up on the trade market like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, Houston may look to part ways with some of its prospects to get better quicker.
The Rockets have to decide which players are best towards the future and if acquiring one of these players is better than what they could become down the line if they continue to develop.