Rockets Head Into All-Star Weekend Well Ahead of Schedule
The Houston Rockets have been one of the bigger surprises in the NBA this season, heading into the All-Star break at 34-21 and sitting firm as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
After finishing outside the top 10 in the West just a season ago, the expectation was that Houston would steadily improve. Instead, it has made a big jump with the emergence of forward Amen Thompson and the improvement of star guard Jalen Green leading the way.
Thompson has quickly become a popular name in the league with his freakishly athletic frame and his tenacity on the defensive end, while Green has shown that he can score with some of the best in the league when given the chance.
The Rockets have found most of their success coming from the defensive end, holding the fourth best defensive rating in the NBA while also steadily improving offensively throughout the season.
Due to their massive improvement this season, Houston was also able to see its first All-Star since the James Harden era in star center Alperen Şengün, who's been the driving force of the team's rebuild the past few seasons.
Averaging around 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists per game, Şengün has shown himself as one of the premier bigs the NBA has to offer, and his team's success proves his value on the court.
The Rockets may not be one of the more star-studded teams in the league, but they have proven to be the most hard-working, and that's what has gotten them among the top teams in the NBA.
Every night, a new hero emerges from the rotation to give Houston an edge. Whether it's Dillon Brooks having a hot shooting night, or Tari Eason grabbing every rebound and forcing multiple steals, the Rockets have relied on every man in their rotation to step up when needed.
Houston, sitting just two games back from the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed in the West, will get some reinforcements following the All-Star break with veteran guard Fred VanVleet and forward Jabari Smith Jr. set to return.
The Rockets will need them to contribute immediately as they look to retain the No. 2 seed, which they held onto for much of the season before VanVleet went down.
With its eyes set on a deep playoff run, Houston will look to make some noise post All-Star break to show it is a team to worry about come playoff time.
