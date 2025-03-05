Rockets Hitting Bump in the Road
The Houston Rockets aren't playing their best basketball at the moment, but that doesn't mean they are becoming one of the worst teams in the NBA.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale graded all 30 teams in the league and the Rockets were awarded with a "B," which is lower than their previous "A" grades.
"Slogging through an extended absence from Fred VanVleet—as well as a brief sideline stay for Alperen Şengün—has reinforced the limits of the Houston Rockets offense," Favale writes.
"They rank inside the bottom 10 of points scored per possession since midseason grades, a drop-off fueled almost entirely by a 28th-ranked half-court attack.
"Anyone who begged the Rockets to consolidate at the trade deadline will feel vindicated. Total dependence on transition annihilation and VanVleet doesn't inspire much postseason confidence.
"Still, Houston was well within reason to stand pat. The defense retains hellfire mystique, even as it's slipped closer to league average, and the bulk of the core is young enough to value information gleaned from a status-quo playoff appearance.
"Hanging tough in the ultra-brutal Western Conference while getting steps forward from Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, specifically, is a feat unto itself.
"Houston's recent "slide" does not undo an overall encouraging body of work."
The Rockets' recent slog of injuries have been a reason why the team has struggled, but if Houston can get healthy between now and the start of the playoffs, it should be a threat to make some noise in the postseason.
