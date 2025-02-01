Houston’s Hopes Are in the Homegrown Heroes
The young players on the Houston Rockets have taken a lot of responsibility for the team's success. Led by first-time all-star Alperen Sengun and dynamic wings Jalen Green and Amen Thompson, the Rockets exceeded expectations this season and hold a narrow lead for the second seed in the Western Conference.
Houston's biggest asset this season is their youth and energy. Each of their top young players has taken the challenge to play both sides of the ball, committing to giving strong effort on defense and on offense.
The Rockets drafted Thompson as a defensive stopper, and he came into the league already defending at a high level. Sengun and Green were a pair of players needing some improvements on the defensive end after limited defensive expectations in their first several seasons.
Both players have improved significantly this season on the defensive end. Sengun is the anchor for a defense that ranks fourth-best in the league. His activity and increased quickness help him provide effective help defense. His basketball IQ and anticipation help him deflect passes into the middle of the court. He also does a solid job when asked to guard in space on the perimeter. Blitzes and switches are common defensive schemes for the big man.
Green changed from a negative defender to an impact defender in big moments during games. He effectively uses his athleticism to stay in front of opposing ball handlers. He's also a threat at the rim for blocks, but he hasn't necessarily made chase-downs a big part of his game. Even without defensive stats, Green has proven he impacts the defensive side of the ball.
Young players like Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. also contribute to the defense when they're healthy. Getting Smith back will boost the team's overall performance with his length and ability to stretch the floor on offense.
The offense is an area where the young players do a lot of the heavy lifting.
Each offensive set begins with Sengun in some way. Whether he receives a post-up opportunity or rolls to the basket after setting a screen, the offense is built to feature his ability to score one-on-one and make the correct decisions in the middle of the court. The Rockets depend on Sengun during crunch-time situations. He creates the most efficient offense with the ball in his hands, and Coach Udoka trusts him to take care of the ball and take good shots in the closing moments.
Thompson is a large beneficiary of Sengun's capabilities. Thompson is likely the team's smartest cutter without the ball, understanding good timing and spatial awareness to put himself in positions to receive the ball at the rim when the ball handler is looking to pass. He's growing in his ability to create for himself as well, knocking down moving mid-range shots and even improving his three-point shot.
Green has the tools to create shots for himself at a high rate. His handle leaves a little to be desired, but he still has an effective enough handle to generate leverage with his speed on drives to the basket. He finishes well at the rim too; he's become more creative with his layup angles and controls his speed well. When his jump shot is falling, he's the most potent off-the-dribble threat the Rockets have on the roster. His scoring ceiling is higher than any other player in Houston as well.
The combined efforts of all of Houston's young players have the Rockets ranked as one of the best teams in the league. Those players continue to grow as they attempt to keep Houston among the best in the NBA.
