Rockets in Better Position After Blockbuster Knicks-Wolves Trade
In a shocking Friday-night move, the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks agreed to swap All-Stars.
The Wolves shipped off longtime franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns to add the Knicks former All-Star in Julius Randle, as well as quality starter Donte DiVincenzo and a 2025 draft pick.
This was the Knicks second blockbuster trade after acquiring former Nets’ forward Mikal Bridges just a few months earlier.
Now, teams are likely evaluating how the move has shifted the NBA landscape, which it has to some degree.
At first glance, Western Conference teams are already made better by the best talent in the trade — the 7-foot, four-time All-Star in Towns — heading East. Towns now joins a core of Bridges, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, who should be competitive for the title as the best team in the East.
A deeper glance shows that Houston especially came out a winner in the trade.
One of the primary reasons Minnesota was a fearsome Western Conference contender was its 7-foot duo of Towns and Gobert, who overwhelmed with size and length on both ends of the court. Gobert excelled on the defensive end, while Towns was able to create offense and space the floor alongside Edwards.
Despite Randle’s size, and DiVincenzo’s ancillary skills, they won’t necessarily create mismatches for Gobert. With the Rockets’ best player being their center Alperen Sengun, that especially applies.
There will also be questions about Randle’s ability to thrive as a volume scorer alongside the already-strong Edwards on a defensive-minded team.
For now, the Rockets are focused on internal development as they enter preseason camp.
