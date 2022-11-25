Rockets Injury Update: Center Bruno Fernando Returns vs. Hawks

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas announced that Bruno Fernando is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Fernando sustained a left patellar tendinosis during the Rockets' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 21 and has missed the previous 15 games. Prior to his injury, an impressive training camp led to Houston signing Fernando to a four-year deal.

"We always have iPads in our lockers, and I've spent a lot of time watching film," Fernando said. "For me, it was about finding the simple things and how to implement myself to make it better."

After joining the Rockets in February, Fernando became an enforcer in the middle by averaging 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game.

In the three games Fernando played 18 minutes or more, he averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

He notched a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4, which led to the Rockets finishing the season ranked 21st in defense. Before Fernando's arrival, Houston had possessed the league's worst defense.

Silas also announced during his pre-game media availability that Eric Gordon (right groin maintenance) and Alperen Sengun (right groin soreness) will be out. Sengun's status for Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder is questionable.

Forward Jae'Sean Tate will miss his 11th consecutive game due to a right ankle injury.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN