Rockets Injury Update: Bruno Fernando Coming Along, Jae'Sean Tate Expected To Be A While

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets center Bruno Fernando was held out of team practice inside the Toyota Center Friday afternoon as he continues to recover from a left knee injury.

But once the gym floor became available, assistant coach John Lucas II put Fernando through a grueling workout that had the veteran big man shouting, "GOD DID!" after every made 3-point basket.

Fernando's workout with Lucas was a part of the ramp-up process that has coach Stephen Silas hopeful to have the services of his big man back soon.

"Bruno is coming along," Silas said. "He is ramping up and hopefully he will be back sooner rather than later. Lucas just put him through a great workout. He is over there about to pass out."

Fernando sustained a left patellar tendinosis during the Rockets' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 21. The injury sidelined Fernando for the previous ten games, and he will remain out for the Rockets' contest against the 6-6 New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night.

But while Fernando is near a return to the lineup, the same cannot be said for Jae'Sean Tate.

"Jae'Sean is going to be a while," Silas said. "I still do not know a timetable for his return. I wish I had more clarity, but that is what I've been told."

Tate has been dealing with a nagging right ankle injury since training camp, which has kept him in and out of the lineup. After recording nine points and five rebounds in a 124-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30, Tate has missed the last five games.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN