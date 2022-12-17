Rockets Injury Update: Jae'Sean Tate Getting Closer To Return Following Ankle Injury

As he continues to recover from an ankle injury, Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is getting closer to a return as rehab process ramps up.

HOUSTON — Saturday night, Jae'Sean Tate will miss his 26th game of the season when the Houston Rockets (9-19) battle against the Portland Trail Blazers (16-13) inside the Toyota Center.

Tate will remain out due to an ankle injury he sustained during preseason. He made his season debut against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 26. But following the Rockets' loss to the Phoenix Suns four days later, the veteran forward realized he was not ready.

Tate and the Rockets do not have a timeline for his potential return. But past experiences with injuries have helped Tate get through his latest battle.

"This isn't my first rodeo," Tate said. "My senior year of high school up until my rookie season, I had surgeries every year. I've been out six months before. I've been out eight months before. This is just one of those things where you have to take care of your body, and it will take care of you."

Tate and the Rockets' training staff have ramped up his recovery process. And over the previous few weeks, his on-court workouts have required him to run and dunk.

He said every day there has been a progression in his training. His top priority outside of getting healthy is to regain his strength and conditioning.

"Every day I am getting better and better — I'm hoping to get back out there soon," Tate said. "I love playing the game of basketball, and I love doing it with my brothers.

"I have a great locker room full of guys and coaching staff who have been a great support system throughout this rehab process. They are excited, and I am excited. We are getting closer."

After joining the Rockets as an undrafted rookie in 2020, Tate has averaged 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 151 career games.

