Rockets Jalen Green (Shoulder) Available vs. Clippers, Jae'Sean Tate Out Two-To-Three Weeks

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas announced during his pre-game media availability that second-year two-guard Jalen Green is available for Monday night's contest against the 7-6 Los Angeles Clippers.

The Rockets had listed Green as questionable for the game due to right shoulder soreness. Green was in attendance during shootaround Monday morning, receiving treatment on his injured shoulder.

Green is coming into tonight's game following an impressive 33-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night. During the Rockets' first two games against the Clippers, Green is averaging 17.5 points on 38.2 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds and a steal.

The Clippers will take the floor of the Toyota Center without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall. Both players will be sidelined due to knee management. Houston will continue to be without center Bruno Fernando and forward Jae'Sean Tate.

Silas said that Fernando (left patellar tendinosis) is coming along well in his recovery. He added that Tate (right ankle soreness) is expected to remain out for the next two-to-three weeks before being re-evaluated.

Tate has been dealing with a nagging right ankle injury since training camp, which has kept him in and out of the lineup. After recording nine points and five rebounds in a 124-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30, Tate has missed the last six games.

