Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson Named to USA Basketball Select Team
Program officials announced Friday morning that third-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. and second-year guard Amen Thompson will be part of the 2024 Select Team for USA Basketball. As members of the select group, the Houston Rockets duo will practice alongside Team USA ahead of their departure for the Paris Olympics in July.
Smith and Thompson will participate in USA Basketball Men’s National Team's training camp from July 6 to 8. With the news of his selection, Thompson will not play for the Rockets' Summer League team in Las Vegas.
"There is a tremendous amount of talent on this Select squad with the significant job of helping the 2024 national team as they begin their journey to the Olympics," managing director of the USA Basketball Grant Hill said in a statement.
"Each of these athletes will play a role in our preparation as we also develop the national team pipeline for the future."
In addition to Smith and Thompson, the rest of the Select Team will include Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors), Micah Potter (Utah Jazz), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic).
Non-NBA players who will be part of the select team are Nigel Hayes-Davis (EuroLeague), Langston Galloway (Lega Basketball Serie A), and collegiate prospect Cooper Flagg (Duke).
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.