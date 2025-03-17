Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Could Be Traded to West Rival
The Houston Rockets should be busy on the trade market this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that there could be discussions between the Rockets and Sacramento Kings for former No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr.
"The Kings do not appear likely to trade Sabonis this summer, but he's worth monitoring. If that goes south, so be it, but since this is one of the "top goals," keep Sabonis on the roster for now. The same can probably be said for nearly everyone on the list except for possibly Valančiūnas," Pincus writes.
"Instead, the Kings could use their Kevin Huerter trade exception and some of the first-round picks they got in the De'Aaron Fox trade to add. That probably puts the team into the tax unless Valančiūnas' contract is dumped. Using the Huerter trade exception would also trigger a first-apron hard cap.
"If the Rockets pull off a blockbuster deal, they may need to move Smith. Since he's close to a new extension, if a rebuilding team prefers one of the Kings' extra first-rounders, Sacramento may be able to add a young, versatile forward who plays defense."
Smith and the Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
