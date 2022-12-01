Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Joins Jalen Green For Most Made Triples In 20 Games

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. surpasses Jalen Green for most career triples before the age of 20.

Wednesday's 120-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets marked the 20th career game for Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. He played 31 minutes inside Ball Arena and scored 13 points on 41.7 percent shooting while connecting on three out of his six shot attempts from behind the arc.

Smith has made 43 career triples — the second most in league history before turning 20. Jalen Green knocked down 42 3-pointers before his 20th birthday in February. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic holds the record for most made 3-pointers before the age of 20 at 47.

"He is 6'11 with a beautiful shot," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "It's my job to make sure he's aggressive because he is a big threat offensively. The more he can be a threat, the easier it will be on the team."

Smith had a rough patch where he shot 26.8 percent from behind the arc while averaging 8.4 points over an 11-game stretch. But since his career performance against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 20, Smith has shot 44.7 percent from deep, averaging 16.0 points in the last five games.

"I feel like early in the season, I was taking bad shots, and my percentage showed that," Smith said. "But now, I am starting to figure out where my spots are within the offense and play through the offense."

Tyler Herro and Coby White are tied for the fourth most triples made before their 20th birthday with 40.

