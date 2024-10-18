Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Ready for Breakout

Jabari Smith Jr. could have his best season yet for the Houston Rockets.

Oct 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. could be due for a massive payday next summer, so playing well in his third NBA season is important.

Smith, 21, has put in a ton of work into his craft over the offseason, which caught the attention of NBA TV analyst Dennis Scott.

“Jabari, I’ve seen you all summer, I know you’ve put in the work," Scott said. "I know you love this game. This is the year that he has to break out. And get in that conversation. We’ve seen Paolo break out for Orlando, guys like that. This is the year, Jabari. You’ve been there and done that and been a part of All-Star weekend- the social part of it. Now it’s time for you to take your game to the next level, earn that big bag that’s sitting there waiting for you, and then be that cornerstone for the future for the Rockets."

Smith averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets last season despite having a lower usage rate than his rookie season. His efficiency improved tremendously, which is a sign that he is getting better.

If Smith can kick it into another gear for the Rockets this season, he may get that extension and solidify himself as a key part of the team's core for years to come.

