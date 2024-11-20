Rockets' Jalen Green Continues to Give Back to Houston Community
The Houston Rockets began their holiday charity events on Tuesday afternoon. Each year, the Rockets organization and its players participate in and host various charity events during the holiday season.
Rockets guard Jalen Green hosted a Thanksgiving event for underserved families in Houston's Fifth Ward. Since joining the Rockets, Green has significantly contributed to the historic Fifth Ward, including donating a complete makeover of a basketball court for the kids there. At this recent event, he helped distribute meals to community members.
Today's event was highly successful, with a line of cars stretching to the end of the block. Green engaged with the people in line, who expressed gratitude as they drove away.
Some said, "Get us to the Playoffs," indicating a good turnout of fans. Green talked about how special it is to see all the smiling faces.
You can see how much these community events mean to Green, as he prioritizes hosting and participating in charitable activities during the holidays and throughout the year. This commitment is also reflected in the Rockets organization's "Season of Giving."
Each year, the Rockets host several community events during the season of giving. Dillon Brooks will also host a catered meal for more than 100 kids and families on Tuesday evening
Brooks is another Rocket player who has become involved in the Houston community. In his short time in Houston, he has held several community events. The Rockets will hold more events as we approach the end of 2024 and continue to support Houston this holiday season.
