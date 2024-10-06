Rockets' Jalen Green Details What Improvement He Wants To Make This Season
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is entering a contract year. Unlike others from the 2021 NBA Draft class, Green didn't earn a contract extension this past offseason, though he was eligible. Rockets center Alperen Sengun is in the same position -- neither Houston rising star has long-term security and could enter restricted free agency next season.
Still, Green's focus remains on the court. A contract year, whether Green feels it or not, brings pressure. He's not only got to perform but prove he is capable of taking the leap needed to earn the contract he so desires.
What can fans expect from the young Rockets guard next season? He hopes to improve on his ability to slow the game down, which would, in turn, make him a more efficient player. Green believes his offseason work will help him achieve such.
"Hopefully just slowing the game down. Sometimes I go to fast, get sped up. That's what the balance is for. Slowing down, getting on my base," Green explained.
In March of last season, Green averaged 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while the Rockets won 13 of their 15 games played -- including a 13-game winning streak. Green's performance on the month single-handedly helped propel the team to their 41-41 finish on the season.
If Green can emulate the form he played with for that month, the Rockets will be in good hands this season, and he'll earn the contract extension he wants to remain in Houston long-term. That's All-Star level production and he was playing with plenty of control in his game.
During the incredible stretch, Green shot 49 percent from the floor and 41 percent on 3-pointers, too. He was playing efficiently, which is a benefit of the game slowing down. With his skill work over the course of the offseason, finding a similar form might not be as tall a task as it may seem.
