Houston Rockets: Jalen Green Finding His Groove Alongside Amen Thompson
The Houston Rockets have been rolling as of late, winning three straight games, with two of them coming against strong Western Conference opponents in the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Coincidentally, their win streak began once forward Amen Thompson returned from suspension. But is it really a coincidence?
Thompson has been pushed into the starting lineup due to forward Jabari Smith Jr. suffering a fractured hand that will hold him out for multiple weeks, but this may have been a blessing in disguise as Houston has started to figure it out on offense since the change has been made.
Star guard Jalen Green seems to have been the biggest beneficiary from Thompson's promotion into the starting five as he has posted three straight games with 27+ points on 45% shooting or better.
Green has struggled with efficiency for most of the season, and frankly, for most of his career, but Thompson's unique athleticism and ability to play off-ball has opened things up for the star guard.
The Rockets are playing faster and are allowing Green to run the floor alongside Thompson which has elevated both of their games, resulting in an efficient offense. Coinciding with the change, veteran guard Fred VanVleet has seen his usage rate drop into the teens as the team has officially given the keys to the young duo.
Houston is at a pivotal point in its team life cycle as it has officially left the rebuilding stage, and is looking to take a leap into a championship window. For that to happen, it needed to figure out how to beat teams when its defense is not able to hold up.
Green and Thompson are now at the forefront of the transition, and hope to lead the Rockets back into championship contention for the first time since 2020.
Houston will look to keep the ball rolling as it faces another tough battle against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Saturday.
