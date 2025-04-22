Rockets' Jalen Green Needs to Find Rhythm
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green didn't have his best performance in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors.
The former No. 2 overall pick scored seven points on 3 of 15 from the floor, which is a tough pill to swallow in a close loss for Game 1 at home in his playoff debut.
The Athletic insider Kelly Iko thinks that Green and the Rockets have to make some adjustments going into Game 2.
"Jalen Green, who’s averaging just 5.25 points over his last four outings, is in a scoring funk and having a difficult time adjusting to recent aggressive defenses he’s faced (Warriors, Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers, LA Clippers)," Iko wrote.
"Green thrives on early rhythm, but Golden State is a premier help defense team and is sending the kitchen sink at the fourth-year guard whenever the ball is in his hands. However, Green is a 40 percent catch-and-shoot option. There needs to be a sweet spot between his spacing and driving gravity — and it’s on all parties involved to find some tweaks within the offensive setup."
Green's offense was a big reason why the Rockets were so successful this season and the team has come to rely on him to make some big shots. If that aspect of Houston's offense is removed from the equation, it makes the Rockets' chances of beating the Warriors in the series a lot harder.
Green and the Rockets hope to bounce back in Game 2, which is scheduled for tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. CT.