Houston Rockets: Jalen Green Needs Volume Inside 3-Point Line
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green got off to a fast start this season. In three of his first five games, scoring 36, 29, and 28 points. Green was aggressive and decisive on the offensive end. Since then, he's struggled from the field.
This season, Green is experiencing a career-low shooting percentage from both 3-point range and overall. He is shooting just 32.4% from beyond the arc, a decline from 33.2% last season. His 3-point shooting percentage has decreased every season since his rookie year.
Green's mid-range scoring has declined, with a career-low percentage of just 5.5% of his points coming from 2-point range, compared to 9.1% in the 2023-2024 season.
His percentage of points from the 3-point line has increased along with his attempts, even though his shooting has worsened. It's not just his mid-range shots that have decreased; his shots from anywhere inside the arch have decreased.
Green's points in the paint have also dipped slightly from last year, and Green is shooting a career-low on drives to the basket. Green has settled for shots from deep more and more as the season continues.
The former Ignite guard needs to diversify his offensive approach to maximize his effectiveness, especially since he's been struggling with his 3-point shooting. By focusing on easier baskets closer to the rim, he can achieve a higher shooting percentage and generate more opportunities for free throw attempts.
Green is shooting a career-high 86% from the free-throw line, his most efficient offense. He'll need to take advantage and force the action to get to the line more each game.
The Rockets' success largely hinges on Alperen Sengun and Green. Although the latter still has time to find his form — given that the team has only played 23 games this season — he needs to begin by increasing his mid-range shot attempts and focusing on driving to the basket.
