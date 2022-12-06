Rockets Jalen Green Receives Praise From James Harden Following Win vs. 76ers

After the Houston Rockets double-overtime win against the 76ers, second-year guard Jalen Green receives high praise from James Harden.

HOUSTON — Jalen Green is starting to come into his own, and former Houston Rockets guard James Harden has taken notice.

Monday night, Green recorded 27 points, seven assists and four rebounds to lift the Rockets to a 132-123 double-overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers inside the Toyota Center. His performance helped the Rockets win their fourth game over the previous seven.

"I am so proud of him," Harden said. "He has not only lived up to expectations, but he is coming into his swagger every single game. Tonight, in overtime, he just took over, getting to the rim and doing all the necessary things to try and win this game. He has to keep that going."

Since Houston's win over the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 25, Green has averaged 23.0 points on 42.5 percent shooting from the field and 5.1 assists. In the Rockets' seven wins this season, he is averaging 27.3 points.

Harden said he frequently speaks to Green to share advice about becoming the face of Houston's franchise — a title he held during his nine-year tenure.

"His aggressiveness from last year has carried over to this year," Harden said. "This year, he has been attacking the rim and shooting his shots. As long as he continues to put the work in, he'll learn game-by-game, season-by-season as he continues to grow."

Harden's admiration for the Rockets went beyond Green. He acknowledged the progression in Houston's young corps since his trade to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

The 76ers loss in Houston was Harden's first game after missing the previous 14 due to a right foot tendon strain. He finished with 21 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Joel Embiid led all scorers with 39 points.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN