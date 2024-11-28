Jalen Green's Season-High Leads Rockets to Another Overtime Win
The Houston Rockets came away with a tough road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. After their back-to-back wins, the Rockets moved to 14-6. Wednesday night's contest against the 76ers was the very definition of a trap game.
Houston won a hard-fought overtime game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and were set to face the shorthanded 76ers, who were missing Joel Embiid and Paul George. Despite being without two of their key players, the 76ers gave the Rockets a tough challenge.
In a game where the Rockets maintained the lead for most of the time, the 76ers managed to tie the score, sending Houston into their second consecutive overtime game. However, just like on Tuesday night, they secured the win in overtime.
Besides the Rocket's 14th win of the season, the night's big story was Jalen Green scoring a season-high 41 points on 12-20 shooting from the field. It was Green's best game since Oct. 28, and only the second time in the last 15 games that Green had it was over 50% from the field.
Green has had an illness the last week, and has struggled with his shot for the past few weeks. He scored all over the court Wednesday night, from 3-point range to driving to the basket. The fourth-year guard was also 4-6 from beyond the arc, which helped open up his entire offensive game.
Despite the five turnovers, Green was in control for most of the game, as he helped stop several 76ers runs throughout the game. Ime Udoka spoke about wanting to get Green downhill more and not just settling for outside shots.
Green made that statement a reality Wednesday night as he drove to the basket all night and got to the foul line, finishing 13-14 from the free-throw line. That doubled his previous season high of seven made free throws.
If the Rockets can get an aggressive and under-control Green for the rest of the season, they will be hard to beat. Houston will not be back in action until Sunday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
