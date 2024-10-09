Rockets' Jalen Green Shows Major Improvement In Preseason Opener
The Houston Rockets opened their 2024 preseason with a loss against the Utah Jazz, dropping the road game with a score of 122-113. The starters didn't play a whole lot, as expected, but one Houston player stood out for numerous reasons. That would be Jalen Green.
Green is entering his fourth year in the NBA, and had questions surrounding his game. His inefficiency and inconsistency across three seasons have caused major speculation regarding a looming contract extension. His rookie deal is set to expire after the 2024-25 season, but the deadline for Houston to extend him is Oct. 21.
In Monday's preseason opener, Green finished with 21 points, three rebounds, and a block. What was most impressive was Green's 7-for-14 shooting (50.0%) from the field, and his 4-for-9 shooting (44.4%) from deep.
Green had shown a little bit of what he had improved on in training camp, with scrimmage highlights displaying aggressiveness from all areas of the court. On Monday night, Green was getting to his spots, scoring from all areas of the court.
Off the ball, he didn't do much, but for Green to show that kind of efficiency to start is a great sign. His three-point shooting had been a big concern throughout his career, but he was knocking down deep shots not just in the halfcourt, but in transition as well.
The Rockets continue their preseason schedule on the road in Oklahoma City. Tomorrow, Oct. 9, Houston will take on the Thunder before heading home for a two-game homestand to conclude the preseason.
