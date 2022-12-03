Jalen Green's Third-Quarter Eruption Leads To Rocket's Comeback Victory vs. Suns

Behind 20 third-quarter points from Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets recorded a one-point victory against the Suns Friday night.

The Houston Rockets ended a two-game losing skid during a 122-121 victory over the Phoenix Suns Friday night. With the win, the Rockets improve to 6-16 on the season and 1-2 on their current west coast road trip.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 30 points. While shooting 8-of -24 from the field, it wasn't an efficient performance for Green, who began the game missing his first nine shot attempts.

Green exploded during the third quarter, where he scored 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Devin Booker scored a game-high 41 points in the loss for the Suns.

Green's appalling first half was an indication of the lackluster start the Rockets had as a team.

Eric Gordon scored Houston's first basket, but the Suns went on a 12-2 run to open the game. The Rockets battled back and came within seven by halftime. Gordon finished with 10 points.

The Rockets opened the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run of their own, which resulted in Houston tying the game at 108. Jabari Smith Jr. gave the Rockets the lead at the 5:07 mark of the fourth quarter. Smith finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

The Rockets outscored the Suns 36-25 during the final period.

Kevin Porter Jr. finished with 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Bruno Fernando came off the bench and added 14 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Following the win, the Rockets will close their four-game west coast road trip Saturday night against the 12-11 Golden State Warriors.

