Inside The Rockets

Could Jimmy Butler Fit With the Rockets?

Houston has an already-crowded squad. Could there be room for a big fish in Butler?

Derek Parker

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) lines up a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) lines up a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last offseason, the Houston Rockets spent big on the free agent market, nabbing former champion Fred VanVleet, defensive stalwart Dillon Brooks and more. Many thought of the deals as steep overpays — which they were, to some degree — but it also nearly doubled the Rockets win total.

Now, the team has set itself up to be a major player on the trade market, with a bevy of up-and-coming young talents that it likely can’t all develop at once.

One player whose sun seems to be setting on his current team is Jimmy Butler, who has a somewhat tumultuous reputation for exiting situations. Still, he’s easily one of the top players on the market, if he’s truly available.

But does Butler fit with Houston?

Butler is certainly aged at 34-years-old, but there’s no question the Heat forward’s still got it. In his most recent season, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 50% from the floor and a scorching 41% from three-point land on limited volume.

At 6-foot-7, Butler’s always been able to ingratiate himself into lineups. He scores with tenacity, plays tough, all-world-level defense and has the fire to back it up. There’s no question he’s a malleable, plug-and-play forward, especially on an already-talented roster like Houston’s.

The six-time All-Star would undoubtedly oust some talent from the starting lineup. And even more from the roster entirely given his $48 million a year salary. But gambling worked for the Rockets a season ago. Why not this time?

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker

DEREK PARKER

Derek is the Publisher for InsideTheThunder.com and Draft Digest for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA Draft.

Home/News