Could Jimmy Butler Fit With the Rockets?
Last offseason, the Houston Rockets spent big on the free agent market, nabbing former champion Fred VanVleet, defensive stalwart Dillon Brooks and more. Many thought of the deals as steep overpays — which they were, to some degree — but it also nearly doubled the Rockets win total.
Now, the team has set itself up to be a major player on the trade market, with a bevy of up-and-coming young talents that it likely can’t all develop at once.
One player whose sun seems to be setting on his current team is Jimmy Butler, who has a somewhat tumultuous reputation for exiting situations. Still, he’s easily one of the top players on the market, if he’s truly available.
But does Butler fit with Houston?
Butler is certainly aged at 34-years-old, but there’s no question the Heat forward’s still got it. In his most recent season, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 50% from the floor and a scorching 41% from three-point land on limited volume.
At 6-foot-7, Butler’s always been able to ingratiate himself into lineups. He scores with tenacity, plays tough, all-world-level defense and has the fire to back it up. There’s no question he’s a malleable, plug-and-play forward, especially on an already-talented roster like Houston’s.
The six-time All-Star would undoubtedly oust some talent from the starting lineup. And even more from the roster entirely given his $48 million a year salary. But gambling worked for the Rockets a season ago. Why not this time?
