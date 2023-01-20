Rockets Former Point Guard John Wall Blasts Team, Accuses Houston Of Tanking

John Wall recently opened up about his two-year tenure with the Houston Rockets and accused the team of tanking.

HOUSTON — Former five-time All-Star John Wall described his two-year tenure with the Houston Rockets as trash.

"My first year in Houston, we were tanking," Wall said. "We lost 20 in a row. We were trying to lose on purpose, tanking. We were starting (guys) named Justin Patton."

In a recent interview with the Run Your Race podcast, He accused the Rockets of tanking and what led to his decision to miss all of last season following a conversation with coach Stephen Silas.

"Coach said, ‘How would you feel coming off the bench?’ I said, ‘For who? No offense, but for who? I was your best player last year," Wall said. "This is what the GM [Rafeal Stone] wants. He wants you to play 10-15 minutes a game, sometimes don’t play.’

"I said, ‘I’m not doing that. Either you’re going to guarantee me some minutes, or I’m not. Let [a player] earn his spot.’ Coach said, ‘You don’t deserve that, you should be a starter. This is what they want to do.’"

For Wall, the pursuit of higher draft capital and the absence of veterans has led to the Rockets' young corps developing bad habits.

Wall mentioned that he has spoken to Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and K.J. Martin on several occasions on how their bad habits would not be tolerated by other teams.

"The [stuff] y’all getting away with over there, if you go to any other teams you’d be out of the league," Wall said. "You wouldn’t play. I’m trying to explain it to them, because they think it’s sweet.

"Don’t get used to this. This is not how the NBA is. It’s a bad organization right now. They’ve got to fix some [stuff]."

Before the Rockets' loss to the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, Silas addressed Wall's comments about his tenure.

Silas said he understood Wall's frustration while acknowledging that the Rockets did everything possible to make his unforeseen circumstance as good as possible.

"Obviously, the organization decided that the rebuild was going to be underway and talked to John about it," Silas said. "I had multiple conversations with John about it and came to the conclusion that him not playing would be the solution."

In 2021, Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets.

