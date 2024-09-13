Should Rockets Join Warriors in Jimmy Butler Sweepstakes
The Houston Rockets might be one of the most active teams in the current trade market -- and they might sit on their hands and let the season ride with their current core. They are truly a wildcard walking into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Unless a truly game-changing player hits the trade market, the Rockets should see out their current young core blended with veteran talents, as it feels like only a matter of time before they return to the postseason.
Could Miami Heat All-Star forward Jimmy Butler hit the trade market soon, though? The Brooklyn Nets were the first team linked to the star forward, and now the Golden State Warriors, a Western Conference foe of the Rockets', are seemingly entering the sweepstakes.
While joining The TK Show with Tim Kawakami, The Athletic's Sam Amick revealed that the Warriors have an interest in acquiring Butler. It makes sense, as Steph Curry's legendary career is one worth giving one final push at contention for, as he brought four titles to the franchise.
“Talking trade wise, a couple of guys who come to mind. Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn't get an extension done," Amick said."The Warriors, as you know, have interest there. And I think probably made a couple calls during the summer.”
Could the Rockets join the sweepstakes? There are plenty of moving parts. Instead of forcing his way out via requesting a trade -- which has become all-too-common in the current era of the NBA -- Butler is expected to play out his contract.
The Heat can still choose to trade Butler, though, as they can find a return on the All-Star. Between the Warriors, Nets and Rockets, Houston easily can offer the best trade package. Between draft capital and young talent, the Rockets can help the Heat move away from the Butler era while helping them re-tool or rebuild, whichever direction they'd like to go.
Jalen Green or Alperen Sengun are both viable trade options, though Green seems to make the most sense unless Miami also plans to move away from Bam Adebayo. With Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson both on the roster, the Rockets can move away from Green and his star potential, while putting a strong roster around everyone else.
A lineup of Fred VanVleet, Sheppard, Butler, Jabari Smith Jr. and Sengun easily has playoff potential, and it could be worth Houston taking a risk on.
