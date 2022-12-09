Rockets Assign Josh Christopher To G League

After falling out of the rotation, the Houston Rockets assigned second-year guard Josh Christopher to their G League affiliate team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced Friday morning that second-year guard Josh Christopher had been assigned to their G League affiliate team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Christopher had appeared in 18 out of a possible 25 games, averaging 7.0 minutes with seven DNPs due to the coach's decision. Christopher's decline in the rotation is a drastic change from the 18.0 minutes he averaged during his rookie campaign.

"It's probably the one thing that keeps me up at night," coach Stephen Silas said. "Guys who have earned minutes by working hard and doing everything you asked — a decision has to be made based on numbers. It is a difficult thing because we have a bunch of guys who deserve to play. But that is my job to make those decisions."

Silas said Christopher had remained engaged during practice and continued to show positivity on and off the court despite falling out of the rotation.

His last game came Thursday night when the Rockets fell to the San Antonio Spurs. He scored two points on 1-of-2 shooting in five minutes.

The Rockets' decision to assign Christopher to the G League marks his second tenure with the Vipers. He played three games last season and averaged 22.0 points on 45.5 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN