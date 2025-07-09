Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith Choose Jersey Numbers with Rockets
Shortly after last month's trade was announced, sending Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, questions arose regarding which number Durant would wear.
This week, the question was answered.
The league's eighth - leading scorer will be wearing number 7 for the Rockets.
Durant wore number 35 for the Seattle Supersonics ( later the Oklahoma City Thunder) and also wore the same number for the Golden State Warriors.
Durant switched jersey numbers upon signing with the Brooklyn Nets, opting to wear number 7, which he also wore with the Suns. The 15 - time All - Star also wore the same number for Team USA.
Durant will be the 10th player to don the jersey number for the Rockets since 2010. The list is below:
- Kyle Lowry
- Jeremy Lin
- Sam Dekker
- Isaiah Canaan
- Joe Johnson
- Carmelo Anthony
- Armoni Brooks
- Victor Oladipo
- Cam Whitmore
Many were expecting Durant to return to number 35, which he first rose to prominence in. Durant Won MVP, four scoring titles, two Finals MVPs, and two championships while donning number 35.
The Rockets' other major signing - Dorian Finney-Smith - has decided on wearing number 2 for the Rockets. Finney-Smith wore number 17 for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Interestingly enough, Finney-Smith has never suited up in his new number, as he wore number 10 during his first seven seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, followed by number 28 for his next three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.
The last player to wear number 2 for the Rockets was Jock Landale, who the Rockets recently released.