Kevin Porter Jr. And Alperen Sengun Leads Rockets To Victory Over Bulls

Behind Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun, the Houston Rockets ended their five-game losing streak against the Bulls.

The Houston Rockets ended their five-game losing streak with a 133-118 victory against the Chicago Bulls Monday night.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets in scoring with a season-high 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting, 6-of-12 from deep. But Porter had to share the spotlight with second-year big-man Alperen Sengun inside the United Center.

He finished the game with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while connecting on 10 out of his 12 attempts from the field.

Sengun scored the first basket of the night for the Rockets. He converted a layup attempt at the 11:43 mark of the first quarter after he received a pass from Eric Gordon.

Sengun's bucket helped the Rockets open the night on a 25-5 run to extend their early lead to 18 points. The Rockets held a 36-26 advantage entering the second quarter. But the Bulls went on a 28-6 run of their own to lead Houston by one (65-64) at the half.

The Rockets trailed by as many as seven points before Sengun helped Houston regain momentum with a pair of dunks. Houston led Chicago 99-89 entering the final period.

Behind Porter's 15 points during the final period, the Rockets outscored the Bulls 34-29 in the fourth quarter.

In addition to Sengun and Porter, the Rockets had six players who scored in double figures. Jalen Green added 24 points on 9-15 shooting while connecting on six out of his 10 attempts from behind the arc. K.J. Martin added 10 off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan, who surpassed George Gervin for 44th on the All-Time NBA scoring list, led the Bulls with 31 points. Zach LaVine scored 22 points in the loss.

Following the win, the Rockets will continue their three-game road trip Tuesday night against the league's best 24-10 Boston Celtics. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 PM CT inside TD Garden.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN