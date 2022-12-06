Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. On Facing James Harden In Win vs. 76ers: 'That Was My Idol'

While helping the Houston Rockets to a double-overtime win against the 76ers, Kevin Porter Jr. had a huge stop on the defensive end against his idol, James Harden.

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. took pride in defending James Harden down the stretch of Monday night's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Porter recorded a game-saving block during the final seconds of regulation. He rejected Harden's 3-point field goal attempt that left three seconds on the clock. Porter's defensive stop became one of several plays that lifted the Houston Rockets to a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the 76ers inside the Toyota Center.

"I wanted to get that stop, and I did," Porter said. "We all know what he has done for this city. We know the narrative behind him and me. That was my idol, but I was going after him."

Porter outdueled Harden after finishing with 24 points on 4-of-8 shooting from behind the arc, six rebounds and three assists.

He said there was extra motivation going into the game with the chance to compete against his idol. Porter said he studied Harden's game before he got to the league and shared that he has the ambition to one day follow in his greatness.

"That's what I put the work in for, to give guys like K.P. the ability and hope to go out there and make their families proud," Harden said. "I am appreciative of that."

Harden, who missed 14 consecutive games due to a foot injury, struggled in his return to Houston. He finished with 21 points on 4-of-19 shooting, seven assists and seven turnovers.

The one-time league MVP had another chance at a game-winning triple during the final seconds of the first overtime period. But Harden's shot attempt was once again contested by Porter as time expired.

In addition to Porter, Harden also shared his admiration for Jalen Green. He stated that he was proud of the second-year guard after exceeding expectations. Green led the Rockets in scoring with a team-high 27 points and seven rebounds.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN